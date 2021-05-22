Boruto Pits Kawaki Against Team 7 in an Intense Battle

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might have seen the power of the Kara Organization change in the latest chapters of its manga, but so to did the ninja world at large suffer a serious blow following the battle against Jigen, with Team 7 starting a brawl against Kawaki as a result. With the Hidden Leaf Village attempting to pick up the pieces following the climactic battle that changed some of the biggest players of Konoha, it's clear that Boruto and Kawaki are taking things very seriously as they attempt to train to prep for the incoming threat coming their way.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 58, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

With Jigen's Ohtsutsuki form, Isshiki, dying as a result of the battle against Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki, the former leader of the Kara Organization has been replaced by that of Code, one of his disciples who is looking to continue the legacy of the celestial ninjas and those that worked to benefit them. With Code seeming to be putting together a new crew to get revenge for the loss of his master, Boruto and Kawaki realize that with Naruto losing the power of the Nine Tails and Sasuke losing the power of the Rinnegan, they'll need to step it up to protect their shared home.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Another big effect of the battle is that though Kawaki can still rely on his body augmentations during a fight, his link to the energy known as Karma is now completely gone, meaning that he can no longer absorb energy as he once did. In order to begin his training, Kawaki faces down Sarada, Mitsuki, and Boruto in a battle royale that sees him coming to the realization that he relied far too heavily on the mysterious power.

With Kawaki employing the Shadow Clone Jutsu technique, it's clear that the young ninja is attempting to use new tricks, while Boruto attempts to carefully navigate fights while also surprising the energy of Momoshiki that is residing inside of him.

When Boruto faces off against Kawaki one-on-one, he is able to defeat him using a combination of his ninja skills and Karma, proving that the former vessel of the Kara Organization has a long way to go when it comes to his training.

What did you think of this battle between Team 7 and Kawaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.