Boruto Promo Teases Sasuke and Sarada's Chidori Training

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing Sasuke and Sarada Uchiha's Chidori training in a promo for the next episode of the anime! With the anime recently wrapping the first major fight of the Kawaki saga as Naruto Uzumaki dealt the final blow to Kara's Delta, Boruto and the rest of Team 7 are now deciding on their next move to get ready for whatever attack Kara has planned next. As we had seen previously, Sarada's decision was to ask her father for additional training to further her skills and it was teased she'd be learning one of her father's best techniques.

It seems we're going to be seeing Sarada move forward in this regard fairly soon as the next episode of the series teases that Sasuke will be training Sarada in how to use the Chidori. Now that her Sharigan has evolved to a new level during the fight against Deepa, she's ready to take on even stronger techniques as Kara's shadow hangs overhead.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Episode 200 of the series is titled "Becoming a Student," and while the main crux of the episode will be following Kawaki as he starts his shinobi training with Naruto Uzumaki, Sarada and Sasuke will be working on their own thing as well. In a brief new synopsis shared by @Abdul_S17 and @Rocha_Luana on Twitter, we learn a little bit about how Sarada and Sasuke start their new training.

The synopsis teases, "Sarada, together with her father Sasuke, tries to acquire the Chidori. Sarada, who started to get more familiar with using the Sharingan, in order to gain more strength, receives instructions from Sasuke regarding a special ninjutsu." Unfortunately there's not much more to go on from here, but we have seen past examples of how much Sasuke's training improved Sarada's skills overall.

If history repeats itself, and Sasuke and Sarada focus on their training, Sarada will be that much better off for whenever the next major Kara threat makes themselves known. There are quite a few potential new enemies coming their way following Delta's attack, and you can keep track by tuning into new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on a weekly basis through Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think? Curious to see Sarada training with her father to learn the Chidori? Excited to see Sarada level up before the next Kara fight too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!