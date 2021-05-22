Boruto Hypes Chapter 58 Release With Special Trailer

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has released a special trailer to celebrate the release of Chapter 58 of the manga series! The anime might currently be getting all of the attention now that it has officially started adapting the Kawaki saga, but the manga is starting its way through a brand new saga now that the initial fights against Kara and Isshiki Otsutsuki are over. With the previous chapter of the series officially setting the stage for the main villainous threats of this new arc, the newest chapter brought the focus back to Boruto and the rest of Team 7.

The newest chapter of the series sets forth a new status quo for Boruto, Kawaki, and the others as they begin training for whatever the next stage of this fight is going to look like, and it featured some pretty tense moments between Kawaki and the others as his vision of training is much different than theirs. Now you can get an even cooler look at this new chapter with a special trailer highlighting its big events. Check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now making its way through a brand new arc, and Code has taken the stage as the new central villain of the series following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat. It's yet to be clear as to whether or not he's still operating as part of the Kara group, but either way Boruto and the others need to be ready for what could be coming their way next. It's why the newest chapter is mainly focused on training.

Following his becoming a part of Team 7's strategy in the fight with Boro, the newest chapter of the series revealed that Kawaki's now an official part of their team as they are trying to figure out how to train for what's next. Kawaki's a little more intense than the others as his upbringing with Jigen has hammered in some terrible lessons into him, and now it seems that will be the main focus of this arc going forward as Kawaki becomes a proper member of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Have you checked out Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter yet? What are you hoping to see from this new arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!