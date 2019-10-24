Boruto Launches Rescue Mission For His Dad

In the most recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Konoha is struggling with a number of dire, serious events. With the seventh Hokage, Naruto, currently out of commission thanks to a sealing ninjutsu created by the Kara member, Jigen, the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, young and old, are determining the best route of action to undertake. With Shikimaru and his fellow older ninja wrapping their heads around the predicament, Boruto and the rest of Team 7 decides to take a vastly different approach.

Earlier in the chapter, Shikimaru let his feelings be known regarding Kawaki, the young exile from the Otstsuki Clan and the Kara group who was molded to be their newest vessel. Though he accepted Naruto’s offer of living as a member of Konoha, Shikimaru still doesn’t trust the young ninja, believing that he may be a plant from the evil organizations to one day bring down the Hidden Leaf Village.

As the debate rages on, Boruto learns that Kawaki has the power to open up a portal through space that would help Team 7 arrive at the battleground site where Naruto, Sasuke, and Jigen fought. Deciding to use this as their opportunity to discover where the Seventh Hokage is being held, Boruto and his friends jump through, beginning a rescue mission of their own to hopefully free the seventh from his current predicament.

Of course, things go from bad to worse when they arrive at their destination, as the Kara member Boro is waiting for Boruto, Kawaki, and the rest of Team 7. Ending on quite the cliffhanger, it’s clear that the next chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be giving us another battle for the ages as Kara clashes against Konoha.

Do you think that Boruto and the rest of Team 7 will manage to find Naruto and put a stop to Kara? Can they stand a chance against Jigen after he brought down the combined power of Sasuke and Naruto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twttier @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.