Boruto Explains How the Leaf Could Win Against Isshiki

Isshiki of the Kara Organization has been set loose upon Konoha and it's up to the trio of Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke to stop him, and while this battle rages, it seems as if those that are still housed within the Hidden Leaf Village might have found a way to defeat the former Jigen that is far less violent than the current path that is being taken! Following the insane battle between Jigen and Kashin Koji, the Otsutsuki has taken control of Jigen's body and is looking to find a new form with Kawaki, the new member of the Uzumaki clan!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

As the battle between Boruto and his father and mentor rages against Isshiki, the member of the Otsutsuki is in a rush to jump into a new body. Based on the overall power of the celestial ninja, Jigen's body is being eaten through at a rapid pace and as Amado, the head of Kara's research and development notes, states that if they can just wait for three days, then Isshiki will die.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Isshiki was forced to take over Jigen's form completely thanks in part to his life or death battle against the clone of Jiraiya in Kashin Koji, having to rely on the power boost to escape one of the former Kara's members most devastating attacks. This transformation also had an added effect to Kawaki, whose Karma is completely burned out of his body in the process, with Shikimaru noting that he is "free" for perhaps the first time in his life. Though it seems as if the adopted member of the Uzumaki clan is fated to be the new vessel for the Isshiki, there is still hope that the trio of Konoha are able to at least delay him long enough to avoid this destiny.

Previously, Naruto and Sasuke lost their fight against Jigen, in his far less powerful form, so it will definitely be interesting to see how these two powerful ninja, alongside Boruto, fare ultimately against the head of Kara.

Do you think that Konoha will ultimately be able to stop Isshiki's plans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!