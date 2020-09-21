Naruto Reveals Boruto's Huge Advantage Against Isshiki

✖

Naruto fans never guessed they would meet ninjas from space, but that is what happened during the Great Ninja War. At the end of the main series, fans discovered a group of ninja called the Otsutsuki hail from the moon, and their ancient roots pit them against mankind in every way. Of course, those villains have bled into Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, and it turns out one hero has a secret advantage against the baddies no one saw coming.

The revelation was made in the most recent chapter of Boruto. It was there fans met Boruto as the ninja faced off with Isshiki alongside his dad and Sasuke. As you can imagine, the latter two were eager to get Boruto out of harm's way, but it turns out the pair need the boy around. After all, Boruto risked his life to test a theory about Isshiki, and it led him to a shocking discovery.

And what could that be? Well, it turns out Isshiki cannot kill Boruto. It is really as simple as that.

"You coulda killed both of us at once. So I was right. You can't kill me, can you," Boruto asks at the end of the chapter. Isshiki is furious when the secret is discovered, and Sasuke is visibly stunned by the reveal. After all, Isshiki is crazy powerful, so Boruto has a major advantage in fighting the Otsutsuki if he cannot be killed.

At this time, there is no explanation as to why Boruto is invulnerable to Isshiki, but fans have a good guess. The reason surely comes down to the boy's own Karma. Isshiki is an Otsutsuki, and Boruto carries Momoshiki's mark. This means the boy is in effect an Otsutsuki, so there might be bonds connecting the pair that are keeping Isshiki at bay.

