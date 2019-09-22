Naruto Reveals Major Jigen Twist in Boruto

Boruto knows a thing or two about surprises, and its manga just proved that in spades. Recently, fans got a dose of ninja action when a brand-new chapter of Boruto went live, and it was there fans learned a wholly shocking fact about Jigen.

So, you have been warned! There are rather large spoilers for Boruto chapter 38 below, and they involve one of the biggest reveals the series has done up to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha put out the latest chapter of Boruto, and it was there fans learned how strong Jigen was. The character has been in hiding for years, but he came out to get Kawaki back after the Leaf Village took him in. With Naruto and Sasuke set to face down the baddie, fans felt their victory was certain, but Jigen is more than you’d expect. In fact, the baddie managed to take down the heroes without too much resistance, and fans were shocked another ninja could take out the pair in one go.

However, it turns out Jigen is no ordinary man. It turns out the character is simply a vessel, and the person controlling the boy is none other than the fabled Isshiki Otsutsuki.

“Gah, I’m at my limit too. Jigen’s body can’t keep pace with the power. I really do need Kawaki. This vessel’s done for,” the baddie revealed towards the end of the battle.

“What?! Does your body hurt, Jigen?! To shed tears is pathetic. You’re not worthy of being Isshiki Otsutsuki’s vessel, you defective failure.”

As it turns out, Jigen has been nothing more than a figurehead for the true leader of Kara. Isshiki is the man whose been leading the group from the fringes, and he is more than strong enough to take on Naruto. After all, Isshiki is said to be the partner of Kaguya who gave the Leaf Village duo grief during their teens. Now, it seems the Otsutsuki clan is back in action, and they are being led by another infamous foe.

Did you see this big Boruto twist coming? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.