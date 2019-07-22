Boruto Reveals Important Details About Tsunade’s Seal

By the end of Naruto, seals became a bit of a joke with fans. Sasuke got his own Curse Seal while Naruto was slapped with one the day he was born. Even Sakura got her own mark after training with Tsunade for years, but it turns out there is more to her seal than meets the eye.

When it comes down to it, there is a history behind the seal which Tsunade made famous, and it dive deeps into a curious era.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations confirmed a new piece of information about Tsunade’s Mitotic Regeneration Seal. After debuting it years ago, Tsunade passed on its secrets to Sakura who was asked about them by Sarada. The girl is curious as Boruto and she believe the seal could be related to Karma, a mysterious mark which appeared on the latter after he met Momoshiki. And as it turns out, Sakura had a bit of new information to pass down to fans.

“It’s a jutsu where in an emergency you can pull out incredible power by releasing all of the chakra you’ve been storing in the mark bit by bit every day,” Sakura told her daughter at first before Sarada pressed on. The girl asked her mom why the mark looks so much like Karma, and Sakura had no definite answer save for one note:

“According to Master Tsunade — Lord Fifth, that — it’s a jutsu that’s existed for a really long time from the Age of the Sage of Six Paths.”

Of course, fans of Naruto will be familiar with that era. The Age of the Sage of Six Paths is one of the earliest documented ages in all of history. The Sage is the one who created chakra which ninja utilize, and his children have been reincarnated throughout the centuries. Right now, Naruto and Sasuke represent those boys, so fans know anything related to the Sage’s era is truly ancient. If Tsunade’s seal dates that far back, then there is a good chance Karma does too. And if that is the case, the ninja world should be way more afraid to Jigen than they have been.

