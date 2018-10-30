‘Naruto’ Confirms New ‘Boruto’ Arc Name

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is midway through its latest anime-exclusive arc focusing on Mitsuki, but it had yet to reveal the official name of the arc overall. Luckily that’s not the case anymore now that it’s in the swing of things.

According to an issue of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump, Boruto‘s current arc is officially labeled as the “Mitsuki Disappearance” arc, and it’s only going to get tougher for Boruto going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teasing the upcoming episodes in the “Mitsuki Disappearance” arc, Shonen Jump recapped how the arc began with, “There’s been ups and downs heading into the second half of the ‘Mitsuki’s Disappearance Arc’…Mitsuki disappeared without a trace from Konohagakure!! They overheard that Mitsuki was suspected as the shinobi assailant behind the attack on Konoha… But if it’s about the attack, it has to be a lie! Together with Boruto, they go in search of Mitsuki.”

As translated by Reddit user OrganicDinosaur, there’s a tease for what’s to come in the rest of the arc as well: “The setting will gradually head towards the Earth Country! Having shaken off Boruto and his comrades, Mitsuki heads off together with Kokuyou and the others. Who is the person who is awaiting them in the Earth Country!? Will the day ever come, when he will return once again to Konoha!?”

The title of the arc seems blunt, but it has been focused on Boruto trying to figure out just what Mitsuki was thinking when he abandoned the Hidden Leaf Village. But with the latest development having Mitsuki refuse to go back to the Hidden Leaf with Boruto and Sarada, the arc is definitely taking a mysterious turn.

But hopefully more riddles will be answered when Mitsuki makes it to the Land of Earth as Shonen Jump teases. There are many questions fans have about the mysterious new villains.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.