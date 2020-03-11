Boruto Reveals New Team 7 Tag Team Attack

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on a long string of original anime content since the last time it adapted story material from the original manga, and the latest episode capped off this major streak as the fight against Tsukiyo of the Mujina Gang fought against Boruto and Team 7 as they attempted to escaped from Hozuki Castle. The next episode of the series will officially be starting the Mujina Bandits arc in full, but this Hozuki Castle special came to a close with a fierce battle that showed off a new tag team attack from the quick thinking Team 7.

With Tsukiyo using a new kind of Shadow Jutsu that formed clones of Boruto and the others complete with all of their skills (that were also draining their chakra the longer the fight went on), Team 7 was quickly running out of options as to how to win the fight. Thanks to Kokuri spotting the shadow clones’ weakness, Boruto and the others were able to launch a suped up version of the Boruto Stream.

As they quickly moved into action, Mitsuki began swirling some wind together with his jutsu. Sarada then jumped in and used her Sharingan to mirror Mitsuki’s ability and built up some wind together with him, and as the two of them built up more of their wind, they launched Boruto at a faster and stronger speed that knocked Tsukiyo back completely with a powered up palm.

I’m completely stunned by this episode. It delivered everything I was expecting it to deliver. Tsukiyo vs Team 7 can go down as one of the best fights. This final combined attack was phenomenal. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/59qGFkEW7g — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 8, 2020

Unfortunately for Boruto and Team 7, the troubles with the Mujina Gang are far from over as Tsukiyo wasn’t the real leader of the gang. It was soon revealed to be some mysterious man named “Shojoji” and now he’ll be making his official debut in the anime with the next episode of the series.

What did you think of this final fight of the Mujina Bandits arc prologue? Are you ready to see the arc begin in full with the next episode of the series? How did you like this new team up attack?