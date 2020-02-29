Boruto Shares New Details About Its Next Theme Songs

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is continuing to move forward with the Mujina Bandits Arc, and has recently announced that the anime will be getting a new opening and ending theme! Anime series have long prided themselves on bringing viewers into individual series with a rocking or heart warming tune, giving fans a brief look into what they can expect from a series. While the Naruto franchise has had countless opening and ending themes, some of which are considered best in the world of anime, these two new themes are looking to make their mark as well!

In the current arc of the series, both Bortuo and Mitsuki find themselves going undercover in a prison, looking to uncover the schemes of the thieves that are the Mujina Bandits, who happen to be looking to pull off a big score that is in the Hidden Leaf Village. The new opening and ending themes will be done by the rock band, Seven Billion Dots, and will begin hitting the series proper in April. With the series having a number of some of the best themes in the history of anime, the upcoming themes will certainly have a lot to live up to!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the upcoming information about Boruto’s new opening and ending, promising to give us a brand new hard rocking introduction and conclusion to the series that follows Naruto’s son as he attempts to make a name for himself with the new version of Konoha’s Team 7:

#BORUTO OP & ED Artist revealed, ending artist are a rock band: “Seven Billion Dots”! The New OP & ED will air in April “The new Opening will be a compilation of Naruto OP4” (Dora league) pic.twitter.com/DZhLHOUK7y — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 27, 2020

Seven Billion Dots aren’t strangers to anime, having written songs for the anime adaptation of Granblue Fantasy in the past, which originally hit the scene as a video game series.

In the manga, Team 7 is finding the battle against the Kara organization heating up, as the gathering of rogue ninjas have unleashed their strongest members against the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village! The Mujina Bandits arc has been special in the fact that this is one of the only stories from the manga that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has adapted, leaving fans excited at the prospect of Kara finally making their debut in the anime series.

What is your favorite opening and ending theme to the Naruto franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!