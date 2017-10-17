‘Boruto’ Just Revealed A ‘Naruto’ Hero Became A Villain

Warning! Spoilers for Boruto‘s 17th chapter lie below!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is drawing out its anime right now, but its manga cannot say the same. The series just released its 17th chapter, and fans were stunned to learn one of Naruto‘s heroes has since become a rather unsavory villain.

So, if you were a big fan of Ao, then you may not be for very much longer.

The latest chapter of Boruto catches up with Konohamaru as the ninja explores an abandoned ship that seems to have been carrying something. With the item missing, the Jounin attempts to scavenge data about the package, but he is cut short when a comrade of his is injured. Back in Konoha, Boruto and his team have a tense conversation with Naruto before they are assigned a mission. And, by the chapter’s end, fans learn that Ao has since renounced his loyalty to the Mist Village and is supporting a new organization known as Kara.

After Ao runs into Boruto’s team during their mission, the man is seen sitting on a train with a member of Kara’s inner circle sitting behind him. Ao does not seem surprised by the man’s sudden appearance, and the Kara member explains just why he has come.

“The reason for this is because of a certain complication that has arisen. We’ve lost the vessel,” the ninja explains.

“The elders are in an uproar about it. I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but since they were fiddling with things as if they were toys, this kind of situation…”

When Ao asks what he is meant to do about it, the Kara member says the former Mist ninja has helped them before. The war hero cast a genjutsu on a Konoha scientist to learn more about the village’s Ninja Scientific Tools, and the Kara member expects Ao to help his organization retrieve their lost vessels. The older ninja doesn’t seem enthused by the idea, but Ao does reluctantly agree.

“Indeed,” he says. “I suppose it’ll be the first time in 16 years that I’ll be partaking in some actual combat.”

If you are not familiar with Ao, then you should know the ninja used to be a hero from the Mist Village. The man acted as a close advisor to the Mizukage during the Fourth Great Ninja War, but many had thought Ao died during the conflict. Boruto not only revealed the ninja survived his encounter with the Ten-Tails, but he has since abandoned his home to make his bed with a group being hailed as the next Akatsuki. So, fans can guess it is only a matter of time until Naruto learns of his former ally’s turn to the dark.