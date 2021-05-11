Boruto Promo Teases Delta's Trick on Naruto

✖

The Vessel Arc continues within the anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that sees the mysterious young ninja known as Kawaki joining the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, and the latest episode gave us the opening punches thrown between Naruto Uzumaki and the Kara member known as Delta. With the next episode promising to continue the fight between the Seventh Hokage and the rogue ninja of Kara for the fate of Kawaki, it's clear that the current antagonist threatening the Ninja World still has a few tricks up her sleeve when it comes to this massive onslaught.

Currently, Naruto has taken Kawaki into his family, attempting to show the vessel the benefits of being a part of a community such as Konoha. With the Seventh Hokage attempting to train both Kawaki and his son Boruto, their sparring session is interrupted by Delta, who is clearly attempting to further the goals of the Kara Organization. Delta herself isn't even the strongest member of Kara, but her power alone has caused Naruto to unleash his full power, tapping into the strength of the nine-tailed fox, which dragged in both his son as well as his daughter in this frantic foray to determine where Kawaki will end up.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the preview for episode 199 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that is titled "Overload", which will continue the frantic battle between the Seventh Hokage and the female member of the Kara Organization who is looking to bring the Vessel "home":

It seems like there was another small preview text box for Boruto Ep199: “Overload” (5/16). “Naruto is angry with Delta who's been sneaky! Not being afraid of the enemy's technique, he fiercely attacks, but Delta has a trick up her sleeve!?” Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/BDld7ta5bS — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 9, 2021

The anime series still has a lot of ground to cover before it can reach the current events that are playing out in the pages of its manga, with the Kara Organization changing astronomically as a result against the Hidden Leaf Village. With Konoha taking several big hits that change the trajectory of the village moving into the future, it's clear that Kara has Naruto and his clan in their sights for the foreseeable future.

What did you think of this insane battle between Naruto and Delta so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.