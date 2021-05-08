New Boruto Preview Features Naruto Unleashed

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a long-awaited element into the anime series with its Vessel Arc, bringing the mysterious character known as Kawaki into the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village, and it seems as if the next episode is going to witness some fallout from this decision as Naruto battles against one of Kara's strongest members, Delta. Though Naruto isn't on the battlefield nearly as much as he once was thanks to his position as the Seventh Hokage for Konoha, it's clear that the head of the Uzumaki family isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

The battle between Naruto and Delta is one of the most long-awaited battles that fans of the manga have been waiting to see play out in the episodes of the anime. Following the insane battle that was gorgeously depicted between Kawaki and the grotesque Garou, it's clear that the studio behind Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is giving their all in translating the events of Masashi Kishimoto's printed story to the small screen. This battle is but one of many that fans of Naruto will witness as the Kara Organization attempts to regain their Vessel, revealing new mysteries about many of their insanely powerful members that spell danger for the ninja world.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this new image from the next heart-pounding installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which will feature the initial confrontation between the head of the Hidden Leaf Village and the most prominent female member of the Kara Organization:

The manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is actually quite far ahead of its anime, with a recent battle against the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, changing the future of the ninja world forever. With Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki finding themselves fundamentally changed as a result of this bloody affair, the Kara Organization has changed dramatically to boot and Konoha is working to make some preparations to get themselves ready for the subsequent ripples following the major battle.

While it may take some time for the anime to catch up to the storylines of the manga, it's clear that Naruto fans have some big things to look forward to.

Do you think the anime will nail the fight between Naruto and Delta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.