'Naruto': Boruto Just Learned His Dad’s Most Famous Technique

Boruto Uzumaki may not be the holder of the Nine-Tailed Fox, but that doesn't make him less of a ninja. It has to be hard living under the shadow of Naruto, but the hero's son just showed fans he can follow after those big footsteps. After all, the most recent episode of Boruto did see its titular lead do something very few have done over the years.

Yes, that's right. Boruto is now the proud user of the Rasengan. You better believe it!

If you are caught up with the anime, then you know Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the midst of its 'Chunin Exams' arc. The long-awaited story promises to retell the saga featured in the final Naruto movie and then some. So, fans weren't too surprised when Boruto began eyeing the Rasengan as his next lesson.

Of course, the genin was only interested in learning the move to show up his dad. Boruto is not the biggest fan of Naruto since the Seventh Hokage made his youngest child cry. By slighting Himawari on her birthday, Naruto made an enemy out of his only son, and Boruto begged for Sasuke to help him get back at Naruto. The former rogue ninja said he would only take up Boruto as an apprentice if he could master the Rasengan just like Naruto did under Jiraiya.

As expected, Boruto did manage to complete the move, but the Rasengan he produces isn't the same as the one Naruto or even Konohamaru uses. The boy's technique is much smaller and seems to disappear after being used. As fans come to learn, the technique doesn't actually disappear but instead becomes invisible, giving it a stealth advantage that would normally never be associated with the Rasengan.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto's predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

