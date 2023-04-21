Naruto Gives Sarada A Major Upgrade

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest manga chapter has kicked off a big hiatus, as chapter 81 is slated to arrive this fall. With the anime adaptation also taking some time off, the new installment sure did end things with a bang. As the ninja world deals with the massive change made by Eida, Boruto Uzumaki has never faced a bigger challenge than he has today. In the face of this major change, Sarada Uchiha has shown a hint that she has gained one of her father's most powerful techniques.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 80, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Sarada Uchiha has demonstrated her capability as one of the strongest young ninjas of Konoha, becoming the leader of Team 7 thanks to the fight against the Kara Organization. With Eida using her powers to flip flop the status of Boruto and Kawaki, making it so that everyone believes that Naruto's son was responsible for the Seventh Hokage's demise, Sarada found herself unaffected. In attempting to get through to her father and explain what's really going on, Sarada exhibits the Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time.

Sarada's Magenkyo Sharingan

The Mangekyo Sharingan emerges from an Uchiha when they undergo a traumatic event. Sasuke Uchiha for example was able to gain his following the death of his brother Itachi at his own hands. While this jutsu is one of the most powerful in the Uchihas' repertoire, the Mangekyo can be different for each user so it should be interesting to see if Sarada is able to manipulate the Ameratsu like her dear old dad or will have some new power.

SARADA GETS HER MANGEKYŌ SHARINGAN BECAUSE OF BORUTO!!!

MY HEART!! 😭😭🔥🔥



SHE SAYS “PAPA, PLEASE HELP BORUTO!!” #borutoch80spoilers pic.twitter.com/hsLaqwT7WD — borusara 🥗🔩 (@borusaramoments) April 18, 2023

Luckily, Sarada's plea to her father is effective and Sasuke finds himself giving Boruto some much-needed backup in this dire scenario. With the manga going on hiatus until it returns this fall, it ends on quite the cliffhanger wherein the son of Naruto decides to give it his all in fighting to reclaim his world and former status as the offspring of the Seventh. As fans wait for the time skip that has been teased since the start of the series, will the next chapter give us a teenage Boruto?

Do you think Sarada will overtake her father in the power department? Can Boruto survive this horrific ordeal? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.