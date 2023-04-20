Naruto Puts Boruto Manga on 4 Month Hiatus

It looks like Naruto is gearing up for something massive. Today, the series made headlines as the latest chapter of Boruto dropped some big updates. From a brand-new Sharingan to a village exile, a lot of things came to a head in this week's update. Now, we have learned there will be a long wait for chapter 81, so Naruto fans can buckle down for the hiatus.

And how long is this hiatus going to last? Well, it looks like Naruto is going to take a long rest. The Boruto manga will resume in September, so we have about four months to wait for everything to pass.

Yes, you read that right. Boruto is taking a four-month hiatus. The series will return to print in September, so V-Jump will go without for now. According to reports, Naruto is taking this break to prepare for its next arc, and you can take guess why. This latest Boruto update sets up the series' big time skip, so the Naruto team needs to prepare for the second half of Boruto.

As for what we can expect from this time skip world, well – there is a lot at play. Boruto is now a village pariah since Eida swapped his life with Kawaki. People now remember Kawaki as the Hokage's son, and Naruto is not around to correct anyone. The Seventh Hokage has been sealed away with Hinata by Kawaki as the boy wants zero interference with his plan to kill Boruto. As such, Boruto has been given Kawaki's past, so the world now believes the boy killed Naruto.

Sasuke has stuck his neck out for Boruto to train him, so it seems the young Uzumaki is going to learn a lot on the road. After all, the eldest Uchiha is incredibly strong, and there is no one better to train Boruto than him. Back at the Hidden Leaf, Sarada and Sumire appear to remember Boruto the way they should, so we will learn more about their work inside the city when Boruto returns. But as for Kawaki, well – we can only imagine what he will get up to with Eida while Boruto is on the road.

Oh, yeah. Don't forget the other threats looming over the Hidden Leaf. Code is still around with the Ten-Tails Beast, and Momoshiki is still lurking within Boruto. There is a lot for the series to unpack once Boruto gets a bit older and stronger under Sasuke's tutelage. So when the Naruto sequel returns this fall, fans won't want to miss out!

What do you want to see from Boruto when the manga returns this fall? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.