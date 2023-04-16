Boruto's Next Original Arc May Answer an Obscure Naruto Plot Hole

Naruto has decades of world-building under its thumb, but there are still things the anime has yet to answer for. We have had some of those things addressed in recent years thanks to Boruto, and there is more for the sequel to do. After all, Boruto is getting new updates from its manga monthly, and a new video game is going to give Naruto's son an original arc. And so far, it seems the canon story might just answer one plot hole from way back when.

And what could it be? Well, the loose thread seems to revolve around the Uchiha clan. Back in Naruto Shippuden, a scene took fans by surprise when it showed another Uchiha in the Hidden Leaf after the clan was massacred, and Boruto has a new Uchiha settled on its horizon.

After all, Boruto fans learned its original video game arc will show Boruto facing a familiar foe. Some shots were released from the arc showing Boruto as he faces an enemy's kunai in one hand. As for the other shot, it shows Naruto facing a strange red Susanoo, and the appearance has fans convinced a new Uchiha is about to debut.

After all, the Uchiha tend to present different Susanoo manifestations, and this variant is new. Some fans are wondering whether the character in this shot stems back to the Naruto Shippuden scene where Sasuke is shown post-Massacre at school with a fellow Uchiha. The scene has been the stuff of memes for years, but Boruto could very well ground it soon.

Of course, there are plenty of other fans who have different explanations. Boruto could be thrown into an alternate universe where there are more Uchiha or one where Sasuke's Susanoo is read. The other possibility lies with Sarada if the arc gives the girl access to the technique. For now, fans will have to wait and see what goes down, but this latest Boruto game teaser has put all eyes on the Uchiha clan once again.

If you want to check out this original Boruto story, the canon tale will go live in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections later this year. As for the franchise itself, Naruto is living its best life on the page. The Boruto manga is on deck to release monthly chapters for the foreseeable future. Earlier this year, the Boruto anime closed its doors as it ran out of manga content to adapt, but the show will resume when it has a backlog of Naruto chapters to cover.

What do you think about this new Naruto theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.