Why Naruto Needs to Kickstart Boruto's Timeskip ASAP

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is officially on hiatus when it comes to its anime adaptation. While the television series does not have a release date for its second part, the franchise is planning to revisit the original story that started it all via four new episodes of the original Naruto series this fall. With the sequel series hinting at a time skip in its very first chapter, and anime episode, the time has certainly come to shoot Boruto, Team 7, and Kawaki into the future.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on the Boruto manga's events, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory for what has recently taken place. While the anime came Boruto anime came to an end with the conclusion of the fight featuring Boruto Uzumaki, Kawaki, and Code, the new leader of Kara is still out there. Acquiring two new allies in Eida and Daemon, the anime adaptation has some big changes to look forward to that will rock the ninja world. The Naruto anime franchise might not see the time skip take place at the start of "Part 2", but now is the perfect time for the manga to explore this new territory.

Boruto: Time Skip Next Generations

Much like the differences between Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, a time skip would work well at injecting some major mysteries and elements into the current series focusing on Boruto and his friends that fall well within the "next generation" umbrella. Those who follow Masashi Kishimoto's anime and manga alike have been waiting years to see just how the teenage Boruto and Kawaki come to blows, with this clearly being answered in the pages of the manga.

While there are certainly arguments to be made whether the original Naruto series or Shippuden was ultimately better in quality, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' time skip has been such a long time coming. The fact that Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki have "switched places" thanks to Eida's powers also flips the scrips and makes for a platform that would work well within the time skip parameters. There's a sense of intrigue that comes from any time skip, allowing a series to put fresh spins on old characters, and the same would hold true for this next major chapter in the life of Boruto Uzumaki.

Do you approve of the idea of a Boruto Shippuden? When do you think Boruto Part 2 will arrive?