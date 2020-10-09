Boruto Novel Teases Sarada's Upgraded Sharingan

✖

Team 7 in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is going through a tough time in both the franchise's anime and manga, but it seems as if Sarada has stepped up to the plate time and time again regardless, and the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura has shown off her ability to use the Three Tomoe Sharingan in a novel for the series! Though the Kara Organization has proved to be a bit too powerful for the current power level of Team 7, Naruto and Sarada are going to enter into some intense training to prep for a much needed rematch.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations novel titled "Sasuke's Story: Star Pupil" examines the relationship between the final member of the Uchiha Clan and his daughter as they train together in a bid to better prep Sarada for the world. When Sasuke was Sarada's age, he was consumed by a need for revenge, attempting to gain revenge on his brother Itachi who was responsible for the death of their clan. Eventually allowing his lust for vengeance to cause him to join up with Orochimaru, it took quite some time for Sasuke to realize that his place was with Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this translated page from the upcoming Viz Media release for Sasuke's Story: Star Pupil, showing how Sarada is able to access the 3 Tomoe Sharingan, which allows its user to copy jutsu from opponents as well as read their movements during a battle:

In this novel Sarada first used her 3T sharingan, and later she used it in the fight against boro. Here is that scene from the novel translated officially by VizMedia. I love how sasuke encouraged her. pic.twitter.com/RhfBGaBOTk — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 7, 2020

In the current events of the manga, Sarada was briefly made the leader of Team 7, unleashing her full potential not only with her Sharingan powers but also with her leadership skills in the battle against the Kara Organization. Though the current battle against Jigen and the Kara Organization only involves Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke, we would imagine that Sarada Uchiha will be involved in some way before the battle against this villainous ninja collective eventually comes to a close!

What do you think of this scene showing off Sarada's mastery of this heightened level of the Sharingan?