Boruto Gets Emotional with an Uchiha Family Training Session

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a new phase of the Kara Actuation arc, and the newest episode caught fans by surprise with a pretty emotional moment for the Uchiha family during Sarada and Sasuke's training. After being so utterly defeated by Deepa's techniques in a previous episode, Boruto and Sarada have vowed to train and make themselves much stronger before heading out into the field and potentially fighting against the members of Kara once more. This brought Boruto to Kakashi to strengthen his Rasengan, and Sarada approached her father in the hopes of learning the Chidori.

As the newest episode continues and Sarada begins her training with her father, the two of them grow closer than before. But at the same time, Sakura is watching them from afar and is worried about how much Sarada is pushing herself so soon after being discharged from the hospital.

Sakura had been worried for Sarada, and was especially worried seeing that her daughter was so anxious to go back out into the field. Episode 168 of the series sees Sakura look for her until she sees that Sarada is being trained by Sasuke. She continues to worry, but there has to be a part of her that realizes that Sarada's going to keep doing this regardless of her wishes. It's probably why she can only watch from afar.

Sarada training with sasuke while sakura is watching over them is so heartwarming. SasSakuSara content is the best. pic.twitter.com/mMKMph62E5 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 4, 2020

As for Sasuke and Sarada, Sasuke lays it down and reveals that Sarada won't be able to learn the Chidori with just a single Tomoe. She can't train to get the other two either as she needs something extreme to push her to that point much like he had to as a child. But it's not like he's given up on her either as he's going to train her in how to better use her single Tomoe Sharigan.

These connections between the Uchiha family is something we rarely see in the series, but it's a pretty big deal when we get to see different sides of their family dynamic. But what do you think? How do you like Sarada's training with Sasuke? Do you agree with Sakura's concern for her daughter? What ways will this make Sarada stronger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!