‘Boruto’ Shows Off Naruto, Sasuke’s Surprise Team-Up

Once upon a time, Naruto made sure its titular hero had a beef with Sasuke, but that seems to have changed. These days, the franchise has reconciled the Uchiha heir with Naruto, and Boruto just took that to the next level.

After all, the pair just teamed up, and their tag-team match was pretty impressive.

Earlier today, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation put up its latest episode, and it was a massive one. After the Chunin Exams were so rudely interrupted last week, fans learned the trio of Otsutsuki villains were behind the mess. Momoshiki made sure to challenge the Seventh Hokage head first, and the ninja fared well against the threat. But, in true shonen style, that did not last.

With Momoshiki willing to play dirty, the villain began aiming for civilians to shake Naruto. The blond ninja sent Shadow Clones to protect his people, but the debris sent flying by Momoshiki was intense. If Naruto were to be knocked out, it would be game over for the Leaf Village, so Sasuke stepped in to keep his Hokage — and friend — safe from harm.

Yes, the Uchiha heir showed his softer side by wrapping Naruto and his Nine-Tails’ sheath with Susanoo. The move essentially gave the Bijuu armor, and the fox looked pretty sweet with the purple armor. However, Momoshiki’s never-ending store of chakra eventually battered Susanoo down, leaving Naruto to sacrifice himself to save the village. Now, Sasuke and Boruto are determined to get Naruto back, and you can bet the Uchiha will go to any lengths to make that happen.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

