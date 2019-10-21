Boruto Debuts His Own Sexy no Jutsu in New Episode

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first announced a special time travel arc would be celebrating the Naruto franchise’s 20th Anniversary, one of the many promises of this story would be a return to some of the series’ earliest gags along with fan-favorite characters. The latest episode of the series has gotten into the full swing of this arc, and has already brought back fallen favorites like Jiraiya back into the fold. And with the return of the pervy sage comes another saucy gag from the original series, the Sexy no Jutsu, as Boruto proved he could use the technique with ease.

When Boruto and Sasuke were trying to prove they were just travelling performers to Tsunade, she had tasked Naruto and Jiraiya with keeping an eye on them. Jiraiya initially refused and wished they were pretty girls instead, and that gives Boruto the idea to use the transformation technique. It’s a doozy considering Boruto never really used the Sexy no Jutsu before.

Boruto’s sexy transformation quickly got Jiraiya’s approval, but irritated young Naruto. He was upset at Boruto showing off, and Boruto kind of is. He’s never implied that he could use this technique before, or mentioned where he picked it up, but on top of this quick mastery of one of his dad’s old moves, Boruto’s much better at it. His sexy transformation is a bit more detailed that Naruto’s used to be.

Although it’s more reflective of the times that the Sexy no Jutsu is fully clothed, but it’s also a good encapsulation of just how much more advanced Boruto is than when Naruto was at his age. Naruto was never really blessed with talent like Boruto has been, and this is why the younger Naruto is annoyed from this too. But they manage to mend the fences later in the episode, and now fans will see just how Boruto and his father will get along now that they’re the same age. There’s still an opportunity for a double Sexy no Jutsu, after all.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.