Naruto and Boruto Spar for Real in Intense New Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is putting the pedal to the metal with the ongoing battle against the Kara Organization, as fans are hyped to see the arrival of the fan-favorite character Kawaki to the anime itself, but before this long-awaited introduction, fans have the opportunity to see an insane battle between father and son as Boruto fights against his dad Naruto! The Kara Organization might have been dealt a dizzying blow, but the most powerful members of the villainous collective have yet to officially clash against the Hidden Leaf Village ninjas and it's safe to say that we'll see fireworks in the near future!

Though Boruto has a long way to go before he can hit the same levels of power as his dear old dad, it's clear from this latest scrap that he has come a long way since he was first introduced in this sequel series created by Masashi Kishimoto. The father and son pair might have many differences when it comes to the various techniques that they can wield, as well as their overall fighting styles, but it's clear that their reliance on the devastating attack known as Rasengan is definitely something that has been kept in the family.

During the latest Jump Festa, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went into detail about the next arc of the series, the "Vessel Arc", which will not only introduce Kawaki to the heroes of Konoha but also several of the high ranking members of the villainous group known as Kara. This episode in particular had the opportunity to introduce us to Kashin Koji, an enigmatic member of Kara whose true identity has serious ramifications for the ninja of Konoha, specifically Naruto himself!

Of course, at the top of the Kara food chain, the leader of Jigen lies in wait to help enact the goals of his organization and he certainly has the power to back up his plans. Recently, Boruto trained with Kakashi in order to better perfect the technique of the Rasengan, and it seems that the training has paid off as he does an insanely good job at combating his father.

What did you think of this struggle between father and son in the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Are you hyped for the Vessel Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!