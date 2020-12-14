Naruto Fans Will Never See Its Hero the Same Thanks to a Viral Meme

✖

Naruto Uzumaki knows how to take down a bad guy, but the ninja is still working on the whole celebrity ordeal. After all, the Hidden Leaf hero is as famous in canon as he is in the real world. Fans from around the world see Naruto as a role model, but thanks to one fan, netizens may have a hard time seeing Naruto the same way all thanks to a certain poster.

Over on Twitter, the user Cannibaalteeth got the fandom buzzing when they spotlighted a certain poster. The Naruto promo was released decades ago to promote the original anime, but the use says they cannot unsee a very derpy secret in this poster.

I'm sorry every time this Naruto thumbnail shows up all I can see is: pic.twitter.com/KzmRhZTUA3 — FOUR DINNERS (@Cannibalteeth) December 12, 2020

You can check out the hilarious art above if you dare. The viral Naruto post has set off the entire fandom as Naruto lovers try to reconcile this image with themselves. After all, the character has a certain image to maintain, but even the most highbrow fans admit this meme suits the blond knucklehead.

And luckily for the boy, Naruto is big enough to outlive a poster such as this. The hero leads a franchise that spans over decades, and it continues to thrive today with video games and sequels. Naruto enjoys a certain prestige thanks to his status as Hokage nowadays, but this poster proves the hero had to come from somewhere. And as we all know, Naruto came from the very bottom before he could rise to the top.

What do you make of this top-notch meme? Can you unsee this Naruto poster now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.