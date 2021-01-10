ESPN Catches Naruto Fans by Surprise with Hilarious Sasuke Edit

✖

ESPN caught Naruto fans by surprise with one hilarious Sasuke Uchiha edit. If you're a long time fan of anime you might have noticed how in the last few years the medium has gotten far more mainstream attention than ever before. Not only has anime viewership for streaming services like Netflix doubled in the last year, but they are some of the most viewed projects on the platform overall. And although many professional athletes have been known to be long time fans of anime, it's not until these last few years that the organizations around them have begun to realize that as well.

That's why ESPN really took fans by surprise by calling attention to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise when commenting on the results of the playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. With the Rams playing so well, the official account behind the company Tweeted the following, "The Rams saw everything the Seahawks had coming in their Wild Card win" with a hilarious new edit of Sasuke Uchiha's Sharigan with the Tomoe replaced by the Rams logo instead. Check it out:

The Rams saw everything the Seahawks had coming in their Wild Card win 👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/VOxrbYgApz — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

While Sasuke's Sharingan isn't exactly an ability that lets him see into the future, it is one of the most memorable eye techniques in all of anime and manga history. In fact, the entire Naruto franchise is home to several memorable eyes that come as part of a special inherited skill that had been passed down through several generations of shinobi. Sasuke himself even passed it down to his daughter for the sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

His daughter, Sarada Uchiha, is beginning to take the Sharingan into the next generation of shinobi as she, Boruto Uzumaki, and Mitsuki are getting ready for some of their toughest missions in the anime yet. Finally adapting the Kawaki saga from the manga release of the series, 2021 is gearing up to be one of the most momentous years in the franchise in quite some time.

What do you think of ESPN's take on Sasuke's Sharingan? Which anime powers would be the best suited to give you an edge in football?