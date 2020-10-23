Naruto Really May Die Soon and Fans Are Getting Worried

By Kofi Outlaw

Naruto may die soon. The latest story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has seen the threat of the Otsutsuki rise over the shinobi world once again, in form of Isshiki Otsutsuki. As the older and more powerful partner of Kaguya Otsutsuki, Isshiki commanded the clandestine criminal organization Kara, biding his time until he could inhabit a new, younger vessel, named Kawaki. Naruto and Boruto interrupted that plan, and have incurred Isshiki's wrath as a result. Boruto is revealed to be an integral part of Isshiki's plan to suck Earth's chakra dry, and Naruto has stepped up to battle Isshiki and protect his son!

In Boruto chapter 51, Naruto and Kurama unite like never before. Nine Tails reveals a technique that can give Naruto the power to defeat Isshiki - but will destroy them in the process. With his family and the entire world on the line, Naruto breaks all limits and achieves a New Nine Tails transformation.

It's looking like Naruto's next battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki could really be his last - and Naruto fans are freaking out about it!

Can't Do This Again

Naruto Saga fans have been through this fear already. Making them go through it again is almost too painful, no matter the outcome.

Future Hint

This quote from the opening flash-forward of Boruto is now more important than ever. The meaning of Kawaki's words about "where he sent" the Hokage could mean Naruto is indeed dead - or simply banished somewhere. 

Too Important to Die

Naruto is an icon. Killing him will be a blow that fans will never fully recover from. That may be the entire point in Boruto's coming of age story. 

No Reason Why

Some fans don't think there would be any point to killing off Naruto - no matter what it does for Boruto's story. 

Sakura's Fault

The Sakura/Neji beef in the fandom has never died. Somehow, the thought of Naruto dying has dragged it up again.

Only Way For Boruto to Rise

This may be the biggest dilemma of all: can Boruto truly take hold of the franchise if Naruto is still around? 

That Would Be So 2020

After the kind of year that we've had in 2020, losing Naruto would be fitting(ly terrible). 

Remain Calm

Never lose hope, fellow shinobi. Never lose hope. 

