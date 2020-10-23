Naruto Really May Die Soon and Fans Are Getting Worried

Naruto may die soon. The latest story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has seen the threat of the Otsutsuki rise over the shinobi world once again, in form of Isshiki Otsutsuki. As the older and more powerful partner of Kaguya Otsutsuki, Isshiki commanded the clandestine criminal organization Kara, biding his time until he could inhabit a new, younger vessel, named Kawaki. Naruto and Boruto interrupted that plan, and have incurred Isshiki's wrath as a result. Boruto is revealed to be an integral part of Isshiki's plan to suck Earth's chakra dry, and Naruto has stepped up to battle Isshiki and protect his son!

In Boruto chapter 51, Naruto and Kurama unite like never before. Nine Tails reveals a technique that can give Naruto the power to defeat Isshiki - but will destroy them in the process. With his family and the entire world on the line, Naruto breaks all limits and achieves a New Nine Tails transformation.

It's looking like Naruto's next battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki could really be his last - and Naruto fans are freaking out about it!