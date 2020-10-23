Naruto Really May Die Soon and Fans Are Getting Worried
Naruto may die soon. The latest story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has seen the threat of the Otsutsuki rise over the shinobi world once again, in form of Isshiki Otsutsuki. As the older and more powerful partner of Kaguya Otsutsuki, Isshiki commanded the clandestine criminal organization Kara, biding his time until he could inhabit a new, younger vessel, named Kawaki. Naruto and Boruto interrupted that plan, and have incurred Isshiki's wrath as a result. Boruto is revealed to be an integral part of Isshiki's plan to suck Earth's chakra dry, and Naruto has stepped up to battle Isshiki and protect his son!
In Boruto chapter 51, Naruto and Kurama unite like never before. Nine Tails reveals a technique that can give Naruto the power to defeat Isshiki - but will destroy them in the process. With his family and the entire world on the line, Naruto breaks all limits and achieves a New Nine Tails transformation.
It's looking like Naruto's next battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki could really be his last - and Naruto fans are freaking out about it!
Can't Do This Again
Please I don’t have the heart to go through this again😟!! Naruto cannot die, not now, not ever. pic.twitter.com/9LN6me8ow2— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 20, 2020
Naruto Saga fans have been through this fear already. Making them go through it again is almost too painful, no matter the outcome.
Future Hint
He'll be... Not dead,at least. pic.twitter.com/6oHVcjgFi1— Naruhinaluvrx (@naruhinaluvrx) October 20, 2020
This quote from the opening flash-forward of Boruto is now more important than ever. The meaning of Kawaki's words about "where he sent" the Hokage could mean Naruto is indeed dead - or simply banished somewhere.
Too Important to Die
How can you even think about killing someone who stands as an inspiration for millions. pic.twitter.com/p04DL8PXW6— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 20, 2020
Naruto is an icon. Killing him will be a blow that fans will never fully recover from. That may be the entire point in Boruto's coming of age story.
No Reason Why
RIGHT?????? honestly there's no reason to kill him like... why??!!??!? 😭— ani; ceo of boruto uzumaki (@kakashidare) October 20, 2020
Some fans don't think there would be any point to killing off Naruto - no matter what it does for Boruto's story.
Sakura's Fault
Never forgetti. pic.twitter.com/VsqFhvYt47— ᴋʜɪᴇʟʙᴇʀᴛʀᴏɴ🤖 (@X1_T9) October 20, 2020
The Sakura/Neji beef in the fandom has never died. Somehow, the thought of Naruto dying has dragged it up again.
Only Way For Boruto to Rise
Yeah this made my heart skip a bit man, felt like a relative of mine was about to die man, but tbh he needs to die for the story to progress. The focus of the fans will NEVER be completely on Boruto while Naruto is still alive.— Jez (@JamolJ10) October 20, 2020
This may be the biggest dilemma of all: can Boruto truly take hold of the franchise if Naruto is still around?
That Would Be So 2020
If he dies boruto better redeem himself and do some otsutski stuff to bring him back or I think this truly would be the worst year ever and that includes if the world exploded— ༄[=•₳ӾɆⱠ•=] ༄ (@Icarus___sora) October 20, 2020
After the kind of year that we've had in 2020, losing Naruto would be fitting(ly terrible).
Remain Calm
About Naruto “dying”, I am 99.9% sure he will not die in BCh 51/52. The 1st ep of Boruto, Kawaki said he’d send Boruto where he sent the 7th Hokage. We still have yet to see it happen. Remain calm, he will not be dying. #BORUTO #borutoch51 pic.twitter.com/1d0eQHye9P— BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (@narutodox) October 18, 2020
Never lose hope, fellow shinobi. Never lose hope.