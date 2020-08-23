Naruto Reveals Boruto's Biggest Fear About His Seal

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has raised the stakes for Boruto and the others as Isshiki Otsutsuki has come to the Hidden Leaf Village in a surprise invasion, and as the fight draws closer Boruto is starting to come face to face with his fears about the power growing in his Karma seal. Although he did not know what this seal was until after the fight with Boro, Boruto had felt it growing in power within him during his training with Kawaki. But the aftermath in the fight with Boro only made him feel anxious.

But after learning that his Karma seal was actually a backup for Momoshiki Otsutsuki implanted within him, Boruto has only grown more worried about the Karma's growing power. As he reveals to Sasuke in the newest chapter of the series, he's fearful of using it to the point where he can no longer control his own body and potentially put his friends and family in danger.

Chapter 49 sees Sasuke and Boruto have a deeper teacher and student talk before heading out to fight Isshiki Otsutsuki, and it's here that Boruto reveals his thoughts about his transformation during the fight with Boro. He mentions that it felt like his head was in a fog and that someone was using his body to fight, and while the power is great, he has no control over it. Karma's progression has increased within his body, and thus Boruto reveals he's not afraid to die but is afraid of others dying because he loses control.

To help ease his mind for the battle to come so that he would be able to use his Karma seal power without worrying about losing control, Sasuke does tell him that if he does run rampant that Sasuke will not hesitate to stop him by any means necessary -- even if it meant killing him. This does alleviate some of the worries that he has heading into the next battle, and thus does introduce the idea that Boruto just might lost control of his body to Momoshiki one day.

