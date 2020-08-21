Boruto Starts a New Invasion of the Hidden Leaf

✖

During the latest chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, we've witnessed a civil war take place within the villainous Kara Organization, the result of which has spilled into Konoha directly as Boruto and his father the seventh Hokage have to fight against a big new threat entering their borders. As the villainous collective of rogue ninja that associates with the celestial beings known as the Otsutsuki have had to make some serious changes to their overall roster, their leader Jigen has been put into a precarious situation where-in he will need to take drastic measures in order to save his own life!

Warning! If you have yet to read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest manga chapter in Chapter 49, you might want to avoid this article as we'll be diving into some spoilers for Konoha's battle against Kara!

Jigen has arrived! Following the deadly battle against former Kara member Koshin Koji, who was revealed to be a clone of Naruto's master, Jiraiya, Jigen was forced to call upon the Otsutsuki karma inside of himself and essentially change his body permanently. Isshiki, the Otsutsuki member who was inhabiting Jigen's form, needed to take one hundred percent control of the body in order to stand a chance of surviving against Koshin, but at a serious price.

Now that Jigen's body has been taken over by Isshiki, his time in the mortal form is a limited one. Burning through the mortal frame, Jigen is now forced to travel to Konoha, the Hidden Leaf Village, in order to take over a new body in Kawaki. The young ninja, as fans following the manga know, was essentially adopted by Boruto and his family and given a life that he was lacking within the borders of their ninja village. Lending his powers to the village and Team 7, Kawaki has proved to be a valuable asset but might in turn become their worst nightmare.

When Jigen arrives overhead Konoha, he immediately begins searching for Kawaki in the best way he knows how: intimidation. Encountering a pair of random ninja and brutally gaining information from them, Jigen encounters Naruto and the battle is joined between the seventh Hokage and the leader of Kara. Luckily for the Hidden Leaf Village, Jigen's invasion is short lived as he is teleported away thanks to some quick thinking by Boruto. Whether or not they will ultimately be able to stop the Otsutsuki ninja is another story entirely!

