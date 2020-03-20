Naruto Shares Full Look at Boruto’s New Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially launched a new chapter after a long wait, and fans have been waiting to see what comes next after Boruto debuted a surprising new transformation in the previous chapter. As the fight with Boro got more intense, Boruto lost consciousness and suddenly awoke with a brand new horn bearing form that featured a far more extended Karma seal mark than before. After months of teasing that the Karma power had roots in the Otsutsuki Clan, it was seemingly confirmed when Momoshiki briefly took over Boruto’s body in that chapter. But while we got a full look at this form, the latest chapter gave us an even better one.

Chapter 44 of the series launched and features a color spread for the chapter’s title page that gives us a full color look at Boruto’s new form. With the blue glow of the Karma mark reminding us of the first scene in the sequel series, and a horn that features an unnatural color, this full look makes Boruto’s transformation far more unsettling than it seemed in Chapter 43 of the series.

king 👑 the coolest new gen MC boruto cover for chapter 44 pic.twitter.com/7YoG7WqKTo — sahil (@ReadyBoy444) March 20, 2020

Although this transformation is what helped Boruto and Team 7 deal the final blow against Boro, it does set a bad precedent for each of the battles to come for the series. Momoshiki himself teased this further as when he possessed Boruto he mentioned that he’s going to have a terrible loss in his future as a result of this power.

Previous chapters of the series also teased Boruto’s status as a vessel for the Otsutsuki Clan’s power, and now that we know Momoshiki is just biding his time for Boruto to reach a certain level of strength, it’s going to be tough to balance. Boruto needs to be stronger to keep up with the various threats coming his way, but that also makes him a batter body for Momoshiki to use. So what do you think Boruto can do?

How do you feel about Boruto's new unlocked Karma transformation? Does it make its connection to the Otsutsuki Clan even more apparent? Do you think it's something Boruto can use to his advantage in future fights?