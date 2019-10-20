Boruto Reveals Jiraiya’s Emotional Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially thrown itself fully into its time travel arc with the latest episode, and Boruto is starting to explore the Hidden Leaf Village back when his father was a child. But one of the most promising elements of this 20th Anniversary for fans was seeing lots of the old characters’ younger selves again, and even more so was seeing long lost characters like Jiraiya again. It was expected that seeing this fallen character would be an emotional moment for fans, but the latest episode also provides a great example of why he was such a hit in the first place.

Episode 129 of the series brings Jiraiya back into the fold, and hilarity ensued quite quickly as Boruto’s built-up image of his father’s former master was torn away when it was revealed just how huge of a pervert Jiraiya used to be. It’s “pervy sage” out in full force.

After Boruto and Sasuke stumble upon Young Naruto in the past, they’re quickly introduced to Jiraiya as he comes rushing down the road. He’s being chased by a group of women after he was caught peeping at their bath house, and soon pawns off his pair of binoculars on Boruto and Sasuke — leaving them as the suspected culprits. As fans are well aware of by now, Jiraiya and Naruto then constantly argue about how Jiraiya is always causing trouble with his perverted ways.

But although this is one hilarious return to form for Jiraiya, it’s a multi-layered return to the franchise as this is the first new adventure for the character ever since his passing in the original series. Boruto heard a lot about his legacy before this episode, and perhaps this new arc will provide more opportunities for him to get a better impression of the legendary Sannin.

