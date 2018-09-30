‘Boruto’ Fans Loved its Toonami Debut

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is still making big moves in Japan, but now it has debuted its English dub on Toonami amongst a packed schedule of big anime favorites.

With many new viewers watching the series for the first time, how was the Toonami debut received? Incredibly well! Fans are hooked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first episode of the series introduced fans of the original Naruto to a brand new world years after the Fourth Shinobi World War. The world is at peace, technology, has advanced, Naruto has become the Seventh Hokage, and the characters from the original series have had kids of their own.

Fans had a lot of fun breaking it all down as the first episode revealed quite a bit of things about the new world, and new main character Boruto. Fans reacted to Boruto’s mother being Hinata, Naruto being a generally bad father, Boruto’s strange new power, Boruto’s friendship with Shikamaru’s son Shikadai, and they can’t wait to see what’s next.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ debut on Toonami, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.

That’s an Understatement

1 minute in:

The village is destroyed (again)

Naruto is dead (?)

And apparently the age of shionbi is over



Oh boy were in for a long one#Boruto #Toonami — ponette (@MrNipponson) September 30, 2018

Nostalgic

wow. watching boruto on adult swim got me feeling like im back in the 2000s watching naruto. nostalgia — Dat (@DatDaDatty) September 30, 2018

Naruto Married WHOOOOO

OH BOY

I ALSO FORGOT ABOUT END OF SHIPPUDEN SPOILERS



Naruto & Hinata got married. (big shock there)

And, then…the family came. #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/BUE8yNI5rK — Karakuri Mushroom @ WWE has too much wrestling (@ShroomMeister) September 30, 2018

What’s Going on With Boruto’s Eye?

I’m not up to date on the Boruto manga. Is that the Tensaigen? #Boruto pic.twitter.com/ISLOHe8zZ4 — Feckless Neophyte (@DanganPitou) September 30, 2018

Bad Dad, Boruto’s Dad

Can we just rename this show to “Naruto: Terrible Father”? #Boruto on Toonami — AL KUWANGER (@AbyssHunted) September 30, 2018

New Dynamic

#Boruto does have an interesting mechanic of having him be a troublemaker while also still having a family life. See how it plays out compared to Naruto and being an orphan. — Rodd Al (@Motherplayer) September 30, 2018

It’s VERY Different From ‘Naruto’…

#Boruto is done for the night! Pretty good start. VERY different from Naruto, but I like it so far! — David A. Velazquez (@CrownTuba08210) September 30, 2018

A Great Addition!