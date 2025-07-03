Demon Slayer Unleashes Its Biggest And Weirdest Promo For Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is planning to hit theaters in Japan on July 18th, with Western anime fans needing to wait a few weeks until they can see it on the silver screen. As the fight against Muzan and the grand finale of the shonen franchise approaches with the film trilogy, Ufotable is wasting no time in creating bigger, and more bizarre, promotions to help push Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps’ return. The shonen franchise’s new promo can only be seen from the sky and it changes the very Earth itself to make sure that Tanjiro in action can be seen far and wide.

In the rice paddies of Gyoda City in Japan, Tanjiro has been recreated in such a way that he can only be seen from looking down from a ridiculous height. While not quite a “crop circle”, the circles created in fields that some people attribute to extraterrestrials, this artwork goes to show just how far the Infinity Castle is looking to go to make sure that anime fans prepare themselves. The official social media post reads as such and you can check out the art below, “The rice paddy art in Gyoda City, created in collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, meticulously depicts even the finest details, such as the logo, using rice plants. The viewing season is approaching. Come to Gyoda Tower to see Gyoda’s rice paddy art!”

A Bright Future For The Corps

The Demon Slayer Corps’ return will be arriving this year but the same can’t be said for the additional two movies that will round out the Infinity Castle trilogy. For those who might not be familiar with the manga’s original structure, this fight against Muzan in his shifting headquarters is one that gives almost every member of the Hashira something to do. Luckily, the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke will also have their hands full thanks to the biggest lieutenants under the demon lord’s employ.

The original manga from Koyoharu Gotouge ended years ago, and unfortunately, the shonen franchise has yet to confirm if a sequel and/or spin-off will ever arrive. Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the grand finale of the series is quite definitive, meaning that it might be tricky for the mangaka to return to the demon-filled universe. Luckily, Demon Slayer’s anime adaptation was saving the best for last as this trilogy of films will be a battle royale the likes of which the anime has yet to see. Whenever Demon Slayer does end its anime, it will leave some big shoes to fill as its manga did in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump.

