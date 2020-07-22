New Boruto Episode Titles Tease the Kara Arc's Beginning

✖

The Kara Organization has easily been the biggest threat to Konoha in the pages of Boruto's manga, and the villainous collective of rogue ninja have finally made their way to the anime, with future episode titles finally being revealed for the franchise. Kara takes a page from the original band of evil warriors that went by the Akatsuki, also having ties to the celestial ninja known as the Otsutsuki, and the gang ruled by the ninja Jigen has clearly demonstrated that they are more than a handful for the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, and the next generation of ninja.

Kara has been teased for quite some time for the anime, originally hinted at during the Mujina Bandits Arc that took a page from the original source material of the manga arc. Though the series itself was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the return has been strongly hinting at the arrival of the major antagonists for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In the manga itself, Kara has been causing more trouble for the Hidden Leaf Village than anything they've ever encountered, attempting to make the world ready for the Otsutsuki, who facilitate their existence by sapping chakra from entire worlds!

Twitter User AyoFamz shared the upcoming titles for future episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, giving us some hints as to what Boruto and the other members of Team 7 will have to go through as they begin to discover the fiendish power of the Kara Organization:

Boruto titles for August episodes

#161: The Castle of Nightmares

#162: Escape the Besieging Encirclement!

#163: The Pursuers pic.twitter.com/2KIqotk8xX — Ayofamz_21 (@ayofamz) July 21, 2020

There are some serious battles ahead for Boruto and his father Naruto coming up against the Kara Organization, with manga fans already knowing just how deadly this group can be based on the energy of Karma and their various skills. With the manga introducing us to the idea of a civil war within their ranks, we've seen just how powerful the likes of Jigen, Kashin Koji, Amado, and the rest of the organization can be when their backs are pushed against the wall. Needless to say, anime fans are in for a treat for the future of the series.

What do you think of these future titles for the upcoming episodes of Boruto?

