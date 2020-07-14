Boruto Preview Teases Kara Arc's First Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been waiting quite a while for Kara to make their official anime debut, and the preview for the next episode is bringing us closer with the tease for the first episode in the upcoming Kara Actuation arc. Before the anime went on hiatus as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it finally debuted a new opening theme that showed us all the first look at how the members of the mysterious Kara group from the manga would look in the anime's version of the events. This means fans had to wait a couple of extra months for this one!

Kara will be coming to the Boruto anime with a brand new arc integrating elements from the original manga into a new story made for the anime. This will be the "Kara Actuation arc," which will not only introduce a brand new Kara member but involve other characters who weren't explicitly involved in the action such as Sasuke and Sai.

In fact, the two veterans are the focus of the preview for the first episode in the Kara Actuation arc as they are heading out to an isolated and seemingly abandoned area in order to see whether or not this "Kara" group they have been hearing about is the real deal. Spoilers: Kara is totally real, so what's going to happen? You can check out the preview below thanks to @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Because this upcoming arc will feature new elements, there is no real way to predict what will be showing up in the anime and what might be changed from the original way the Kara debut unfolded in the manga. There's one key character that will seemingly be skipped over in favor of introducing Kara in a new way, but we will all see for sure when Kara Actuation kicks off with Episode 157. What do you think?

Are you excited for the start of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Kara Actuation arc? Which Kara member are you most excited to see in the anime? Excited to see what the brand new member of the group will do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

