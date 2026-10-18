Boruto’s New Preview Hints at the New Hokage’s Replacement as Naruto Prepares to Return

The new sneak peek for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 hints that Shikamaru’s position as Hokage is being challenged. The chapter is only a couple of days away as of this writing, and as the series usually does before a release, it has unveiled a sneak peek. The first preview released for this chapter attracted significant attention from fans, as it hinted that Naruto might be making a return very soon. It depicted Kawaki talking to Naruto and Hinata, whom he had concealed, while apologizing to them and discussing how long they had been there.

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This suggests that Kawaki might be ready to redeem his mistake and bring back Naruto and Hinata. Now, the latest sneak peek further solidifies the possibility that the series is preparing for Naruto’s return, seemingly by putting the current Hokage, Shikamaru, in a predicament. Ever since the climax of the previous arc began, with Mamushi fighting against Konoha, Kobu, the representative of the Fire Nation’s Daimyo, has suspected Shikamaru of various wrongdoings and remained determined to remove him from his position. Now, the sneak peek reveals that Kobu has obtained concrete evidence that could force Shikamaru out of office.

Boruto’s New Preview Hints at Naruto Replacing Shikamaru as Hokage

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The latest preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 38 sees Kobu discussing his suspicions about Shikamaru, once again accusing him of being a traitor. However, he remains uncertain because he lacks concrete evidence. He claims that Shikamaru was the one who ordered Mitsuki to do what he did during the battle against Mamushi. The preview then introduces another Konoha shinobi who claims to have concrete evidence against Shikamaru. This is where the preview ends, leaving fans with a cliffhanger that hints at the existence of evidence without actually revealing it. On closer inspection, there could be several pieces of evidence, one of which might be Shikamaru’s telepathic communication with Boruto.

Shikamaru has been anxious about the entire situation, and despite his intelligence, the complexity of the circumstances might have left some loose ends. This appears to be what the shinobi has uncovered. The truth will soon come to light, potentially leading to Shikamaru’s replacement as Hokage. Perhaps this is precisely why the series is also hinting at Naruto’s return. Naruto has already served as Hokage, and his return could turn the tide in the heroes’ favor. His return would be particularly important for Boruto’s position. Boruto has been portrayed as a villain for a long time, and it is time for the series to restore his standing.

Perhaps Kawaki bringing Naruto back will also reveal the truth to Konoha’s villagers: Boruto is Naruto’s son, and Kawaki is the one responsible for the situation. By undoing the effects of Omnipotence, Shikamaru’s predicament might also be resolved. However, this may not happen immediately, as the series is also developing the crucial situation involving Sarada and Hidari, which hints that Boruto could transform into Momoshiki’s form. Naruto’s return could therefore help Boruto regain control of himself in this state. All the elements revealed in the sneak peeks so far strongly hint that Naruto is indeed returning to Boruto, and his comeback could have a major impact, turning the tide in the heroes’ favor and bringing the hope that fans have long been waiting for in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.