Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Preview Confirms a Character Fans Wanted Dead Should Have Died

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has released another preview for its upcoming installment, Chapter 36, and this new preview adds even more emotional turmoil by showing that it would have been better for the protagonist if one character everyone wanted gone had died. Despite being one of the most distinct entries in the Naruto franchise, especially since the start of Part 2, the series has continued to avoid major character deaths. Early on, it implied that it would not shy away from killing characters by placing several of them in life-threatening situations, including Inojin being pierced through his entire body before ultimately being saved by Himawari. However, the previous arc had seemingly set up the death of one character that many fans were rooting for.

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During the Mamushi fighting arc, Kobu, the advisor to the Fire Daimyo, arrived in Konoha Village. Despite learning about the threat Mamushi posed, he ignored the danger and instead continued interrogating Shikamaru for helping Boruto, even declaring him a traitor. As a result, when the series created a situation where Kobu nearly died, many readers welcomed it, only for Boruto and Inojin to save him. Now, the new preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36 still hints that Kobu remains adamant about his suspicions, making him an even more hateable character who would have been better off dead.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36 New Preview Confirms One Hated Character Is Even More Annoying

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

In the preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 36, Kobu, the advisor to the Fire Daimyo, is shown attending a meeting with the village elders, where he recounts how Boruto saved him from Mamushi. However, he still casts doubt on Boruto’s actions, speculating that the rescue was not a coincidence and that he had been set up. This confirms that, despite everything that happened, Kobu still fails to understand the grave threat posed by the Divine Trees and remains adamant about blaming Boruto for the ongoing crisis. As a result, his suspicions are likely to extend to Shikamaru as well, with Kobu holding both of them responsible for everything that has gone wrong.

While Kobu’s perspective makes it understandable why he views Boruto as the villain, believing him to be the one who sealed the Seventh Hokage, many other characters have already gone through this same dilemma, making Kobu’s continued role in the conflict feel frustrating. What makes him especially annoying is his complete refusal to consider the situation from any other perspective. He is becoming one of those political side characters who constantly makes decisions that never seem to make sense, making him even more irritating. After everything Kobu experienced, it was expected that he would begin to see the situation from a different angle.

However, Kobu continues to be one of the series’ most annoying characters and someone that many readers dislike, making it feel as though the story would have been better off if he had died. At the very least, his death would have contributed to the kind of dramatic progression that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has largely been missing. It will be interesting to see what role the series has planned for Kobu in the long run, and hopefully he will eventually get a moment that properly justifies his position rather than remaining one of the most hated characters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

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