Boruto Kicks Off Major Anniversary With Teases for the Naruto Sequel’s Future

The Boruto series entered its 10th year earlier this May, but the celebration is still not over, as the series has major plans ahead. This new information comes directly from the series, as it has opened a new website listing the major plans it has for its 10th anniversary. What makes this addition even more exciting is that Two Blue Vortex has also entered its 3rd anniversary, meaning there could be new information on where this second installment of Boruto is headed. But for now, what Boruto actually has planned for its next installment includes two major things.

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One of the first things that is very exciting is that the new official website lists a “Special Movie” coming soon. With the trend of many new anime now getting adapted into movies, it is easy to interpret that perhaps the next installment of the series, the anime adaptation of Naruto‘s next anime, could arrive in movie format. That said, there is a lot of ambiguity, and it could mean anything. Meanwhile, an advertisement for the series has also been announced. Considering the recent release of the 9th Volume of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, it could mean that this advertisement is related to the volume itself. While there is a lot of ambiguity, fans should not fret, as there is seemingly a date when everything could be unveiled, and it is sooner than you think

Boruto Is Planning Two Major Surprises With More in the Future

The special advertisement for the series is listed for sometime this month, and the exact date might also be revealed. The New York Comic Con event is being held on October 10, where the Naruto franchise is getting a panel, which seems like the perfect place for the series to unveil details and teases about the special movie. The advertisement could also be scheduled for this day itself. The biggest tease from the entire panel is indeed the mention of the special movie. While there are reasons to believe there will be a movie for the series, especially as the anime series has been quiet for a long time, it could mean something entirely different.

The term “Special Movie” has already been used previously in other promotions for the franchise, and they were all about special promotional videos. This means the special movie could actually be about celebrating Boruto‘s 10th anniversary with a short video, while other small elements at the events could simply be celebrating the series’ milestone. That said, announcements about the future of the series could still be made, and they might instead appear in December of this year at an even bigger event. Shonen Jump’s Jump Festa event takes place every December, where major updates for various Shonen Jump franchises are unveiled.

With a Special Stage allocated to the Naruto franchise, there is a strong possibility that the future of the Boruto anime could be revealed. With rumors that Two Blue Vortex is already in production, this could be the place where fans finally see an update. As Naruto‘s sequel, Boruto is indeed the future of what the Naruto franchise has created, and its 10th anniversary celebration being extended this long only hints that there is still major exciting news for the series that fans can expect soon, at the very least before the end of this year.