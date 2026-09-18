Boruto Is Finally Preparing to Redeem Naruto’s Most Important Character

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been developing its narrative perfectly, and now, in the latest chapter following its return from hiatus, the series is providing one of the Naruto franchise’s most important characters with the perfect opportunity to redeem herself. The franchise has developed a pattern in how it utilizes its characters, particularly those who stem from great lineages. One of the most important clans the franchise has established is the Uchiha, as many great characters from this clan have had a major impact on the story. From villains to heroes, the clan has produced characters of every kind.

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This is why, when the Boruto series was announced, fans expected to see what would become of the Uchiha clan, especially since Sasuke was the only one left. The sequel introduced his daughter, Sarada, who has now become the prominent Uchiha character, and with her having already awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan, Sarada represents the soul of the Uchiha. However, since Two Blue Vortex emerged, Sarada’s position as a prominent Uchiha character has taken a step back. Her use of the Mangekyo Sharingan has resulted in failure, and she even failed to become the key weapon in the fight against Mamushi. However, Boruto’s risky plan has presented Sarada with the perfect opportunity to redeem herself and finally emerge as the prominent Uchiha character fans were hoping for.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 37 Gives the Naruto Franchise’s Most Important Character the Perfect Chance at Redemption

Shueisha

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 37 followed up on the grave situation surrounding Sarada after she was kidnapped by Code, with Boruto’s plan finally coming to pass. The sneak peek of the latest chapter, which showcased Hidari at the place where Code had taken Sarada, implied that she was entering an even more dangerous situation with Hidari’s presence. The chapter follows through on this situation, with Hidari actually attacking her, but Code interferes because he wants to go after Boruto, with Sarada being the key to making Boruto lose his composure and defeat him. However, Sarada takes note of the situation and strategizes while Code and Hidari are also caught in the conflict, essentially creating a three-way battle.

This is clearly an opportunity for Sarada to prove herself as the sole Uchiha of the Naruto franchise’s second installment, and it was inevitable. Maybe this is where she will confront Hidari and finally get the shine that fans have been dying to see. In fact, Sarada has already taken measures to escape the situation herself by creating a void with her powers and leaving an earring behind, while she could have instead escaped from Code’s grip. This already positions her as a shinobi willing to sacrifice herself for the protection of others.

Her actions have given Boruto the chance to fulfill his plan after all, and with Boruto’s emergence, fans could see Boruto and Sarada fighting together while challenging two of the series’ major villains. Sarada’s chance to redeem herself and receive a power upgrade was inevitable, and with the latest opportunity that Boruto‘s latest chapter has set up, there honestly couldn’t have been a better way to redeem Sarada as the sole Uchiha, one of the most important characters in the Naruto franchise.