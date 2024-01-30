Godzilla Is Ready to Drop the Perfect Children's Book

Godzilla has been taking over movie screens with the release of Godzilla Minus One and the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and now Toho's famous kaiju is getting ready drop the perfect children's book later this year! Godzilla has a lot to celebrate this year as the famous monster franchise has been blowing up with new TV and movie releases. But that's far from everything that fans will be able to check out as Godzilla is going to have a new avenue for kids to enjoy in a brand new book that will teach them how to be brave like the kaiju.

Written by Charlie Moon and illustrated by Jordan Bradley and Milo Moore, Brave Like Godzilla is a brand new children's book with readers ages 4-8 in mind that shows off a fun and cute new look at Godzilla, Minilla, and many of Toho's other famous giant monsters. This new story will be running for 32 pages in length, and will run interested fans $14.99 USD when it releases on shelves on June 25th. To get an idea of what to expect from this new take on the famous kaiju, you can check out the adorable cover for Brave Like Godzilla below.

Minilla fans unite! The "Son of Godzilla" will show readers of all ages how to be 'Brave Like Godzilla' in an all-new children's book on June 25. https://t.co/oLVmpwMHoT pic.twitter.com/m0TdBrTYI9 — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) January 29, 2024

What Is Brave Like Godzilla?

As for what to expect from this cuddly new take on the long running Godzilla franchise, Brave Like Godzilla publisher Penguin Young Readers teases Brave Like Godzilla as such, "Face your fears with Minilla and Godzilla in this original picture book! Minilla and his friends are having a great day on Monster Island, when suddenly Gabara comes in and ruins their fun! Minilla knows it's hard to stand up to others, but with a little help from Godzilla, he and his friends will learn the importance of working together and never giving up!"

As for Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One is currently bringing its run through theaters across the world to an end this week. But it won't be long before the kaiju hits theaters again as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to premiere on March 29th. Rated PG-13, the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse will feature returning stars such as Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia.

