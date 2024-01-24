Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Rating Confirmed

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters around the world later this Spring, and the movie has finally confirmed its rating ahead of its debut! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire serves as the fourth film in the massive MonsterVerse quadrilogy and will team up the titular Titans as they need to face off against a massive new threat in the Hollow Earth. After battling against MechaGodzilla in the explosive climax of Godzilla vs. Kong, the two Titans seemed to have formed a mutual respect that will be put to the test in the next major release in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters later this Spring, and now it's one step closer to its release with the confirmation of its rating. According to a new listing from Film Ratings, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is officially rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action." This falls in line with the ratings from the previous releases in the MonsterVerse, and thankfully the tease of creature violence means we'll definitely get to see some of the big Titan battles teased in each of the promotional materials released thus far.

(Photo: Legendary)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is going to start hitting theaters beginning on March 29th, which is an earlier release than originally announced. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

