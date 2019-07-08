The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Comes to Life with Stunning Anime Trailer

The Legend of Zelda is no stranger to animated makeovers. Long ago, the franchise was given its own cartoon adaptation which fans prefer to say never happened. Now, there are fans worried the franchise may never get an anime thanks to its dark past, but others are hoping to brush off the hunch.

And how might they be doing so? Well, for one artist known as karekareo, they are taking things into their own hands by making an anime of their own.

Taking to Twitter, the fan-artist gave netizens a peek at their Breath of the Wild anime. The clip, which can be seen below, gives a swing at the newly announced Breath of the Wild sequel announced during E3.

[GIF] Tri Force #BOTW #BreathoftheWild (inspired by the hydration-related fanart that came out after the #BreathoftheWild2 teaser 😉 here’s a humble lil rough practice animation 😌) hi-res GIF on https://t.co/Qua8adduym! pic.twitter.com/TyKzdHCKk6 — kami 🔥 (@karekareo) July 8, 2019

According to karekareo, this anime-inspired reel was made on the heels of a popular Legend of Zelda meme. The clip came after fans everyone started thirsting after Ganon who was presumed dead in the wake of Breath of the Wild. As of late, fans have obsessed over the idea of Ganon being revived in the upcoming sequel to work with Link and Zelda. So this reel take those head-canons and turns them into reality.

As you can see, the clip begins with Zelda going into battle as she grabs for an arrow. She is joined by Link on the battlefield as he wields his infamous Master Sword. However, when the spirit monster they face becomes too powerful, it is Ganon who steps in with the save. The trio are then illuminated by a Triforce glowing underneath them before Zelda closes out the trailer.

This fan-animated video is not the first the imagine a Legend of Zelda anime, but this one is a bit different. Its imagining of Breath of the Wild 2 is refreshing to say the least, but it comes with its own dangers. After all, there are going to be some disappointed fans out there if the sequel foregoes a heroic Ganon, but here’s to hoping for the best.

So, would you like to see The Legend of Zelda get an actual anime series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!