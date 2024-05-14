Bleach Creator Shares New Art For Live-Action Musical

Bleach is no stranger to live-action adaptations, as a live-action feature-length film was released in 2018. While no other live-action movies and/or television shows have been confirmed to follow Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society, a musical has just started in Japan. Rock Musical Bleach: Arrancar The Beginning will see the Shinigami fighting the Arrancar with a musical twist and the supernatural shonen series' creator has shared a new take on Ichigo to get fans hyped for the Soul Reapers hitting the stage.

To give you a brief rundown of the Arrancar, they were the first big threat that united Ichigo, his Earthly allies, and the Soul Society following the rescuing of Rukia. Much like the Shinigami are able to unleash powerful attacks by mastering their spiritual energy, the Arrancar are former Hollows that are able to follow a similar path. Much like the kidnapping of Rukia, Orihime is kidnapped by the villainous group which causes Ichigo and his friends to go on a quest to help save their ally. The arc comes to an end with the Soul Society and the Arrancar forming a shaky truce, which is cemented in the recent arc thanks to the arrival of the Wandenreich and the Thousand-Year Blood War arc.

Bleach's Creator Picks Up The Pen Once Again

Tite Kubo hasn't been shy about revisiting his supernatural universe, and the new musical is a perfect opportunity to do so again. In this new art piece, the mangaka focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki and Grimmjow, the two rivals who represent their respective enclaves of the Soul Society and the Arrancar.

As of the writing of this article, Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has yet to reveal the exact date when the next batch of anime episodes will arrive. Luckily, Studio Pierrot has confirmed that the installments will arrive at some point in 2024, so Soul Society enthusiasts won't have to wait too much longer to see Ichigo's comeback. While Tite Kubo did create a sequel chapter of the manga, Bleach: No Breathes From Hell, the mangaka has yet to confirm whether the manga will return with an ongoing story.

Want to learn more about the universe of the Soul Society in the worlds of anime and live-action? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the Shinigami and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.