Blood of Zeus Creators Talk Season 3

Blood of Zeus recently returned several years after its first season premiere, once again focusing on the story of Heron now that Zeus is no longer on the playing field. While Netflix has yet to confirm that a third season is on the way officially, the creators of this bloody epic are already preparing to unleash season three. Luckily, the animators are hinting at the idea that viewers might not have to wait as long for the third season should the streaming service pull the trigger and usher in the return of the Greek Gods.

Around the time that Blood of Zeus' first season debuted on Netflix, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, the writers and executive producers of the animated series. During the discussion, Charley noted that the co-creators were aiming to create a world of Greek mythology that paid tribute to the most popular comic book universes around, "Basically Marvel and DC just put capes on them. But if you look at the Olympians, they were the original superheroes, so the chance to bring to things that we always loved together, anime-style show and Greek mythology, was just a dream come true. And so we feel just blessed. We just thank God that Netflix is taking these creative shots and they're making these kinds of shows because we do think this is an underserved audience. We do think that the fandom is much bigger than maybe the majority of Hollywood realized."

Blood of Zeus Season 3

Charley recently chatted with the outlet What's On Netflix, stating that the third season of Blood of Zeus won't take as many years to produce as season two had, "Season three will not take that long. It'll take about a year, it won't take another three and a half years. We want everyone to watch and tell their friends, parents, cousins, and everyone else to watch. Because if we get a certain viewership number, Netflix will green-light our Medusa project. It's an epic story. For us, one of the most iconic Greek mythological figures. So, if people want to see that show and if they're going to see more seasons of Blood of Zeus, I hope that they turn out and watch in full force."

If you want a breakdown of the latest season featuring Heron and the world of Greek mythology, here's how Netflix describes Blood of Zeus Season 2, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long-standing suffering."

Via What's On Netflix