Bright: Samurai Soul’s Director Details The Beauty Of The Film





Bright: Samurai Soul is a new chapter in the Netflix franchise that established a world where humans, elves, and orcs lived side by side, with the property first hitting the streaming service via the live-action film in 2017 starring Will Smith. The anime movie is set to arrive on October 12th and we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the director of the upcoming animated film, Kyohei Ishiguro, about several aspects of the movie, including the beautiful animation style that was used in creating this new tale from the animation studio Arect.

Kyohei Ishiguro shared what he was looking to do with this new anime movie and how he was attempting to create a story that was inspired by the artwork of legendary artist Hiroshi Yoshida and various other woodblock artists that have added unique styles to the world of art in Japan:

“For the 3D character animations and environments, this was always something that I wanted to do in animating the shadows of the characters and the backgrounds, emphasizing the silhouette and contours. This style was inspired by Hiroshi Yoshida and the woodblock artists, with Yoshida’s unique style having no shadow while being solid itself. This is something that I’ve always wanted to do and the studio’s staff members worked very hard in responding to my request, which turned out to be one of the most difficult parts of the product. I think at the end, we were able to create something new in the animation.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Bright: Samurai Soul, Netflix released an official description for the upcoming anime movie:

“In the early years of Japan’s Meiji Restoration, a human ronin must unite with an orc assassin to save an elf orphan from their common adversary.”

While there has been little word recently on a live-action sequel being released by Netflix, director Kyohei Ishiguro also had informed Comicbook.com that he had plenty of ideas for a potential sequel to his anime movie, with the creator wanting to dive into the world of ninjas for a possible followup.

