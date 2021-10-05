Bright: Samurai Soul Debuts New Cast in Special Clip

The world of Bright first came to Netflix as a live-action movie in 2017, seeing Will Smith as a police officer in a world that is filled with magic and the supernatural, partnered with an orc while attempting to decipher a mystery involving elves and magic wands. While a sequel to the live-action film has yet to be confirmed, the franchise will be getting a new chapter via an upcoming anime film that re-imagines the fantasy world with a feudal Japan aesthetic in Bright: Samurai Soul with Netflix releasing a new clip to introduce the cast.

The world of Bright is a unique one in that when it was originally presented to viewers, giving audiences a modern story that incorporated Orcs, Elves, and other magical beings within its universe, acting as if all these magical races and humanity had co-existed throughout their respective histories.

The streaming service revealed a new clip from Bright: Samurai Soul which not only introduces us to the cast but also shows how the bloody action of the upcoming film will help introduce the magical world to new audiences via this new anime:

Netflix revealed an official description for Bright: Samurai Soul that reads as such:

“In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era. Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time.

Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north. Standing in their path is the mysterious organization Inferni, which aims to obtain the wand and revive the Dark Lord, who intends to rule all of creation. Inferni also uses the new Meiji government in its attempt to steal the wand from Izou, Raiden and Sonya. Traveling along the Tokaido road from Kyoto to Yokohama, Izou and Raiden begin their journey to protect the wand.”

