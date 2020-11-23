2020 American Music Awards: BTS Wins Favorite Pop Group

BTS won favorite pop group at the 2020 American Music Awards and their fans are excited about it. There’s no way that the biggest pop group in the world was going to come away with no hardware. They got matched up with the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. Things have been good for the wildly popular group this year as they continue to branch out and gain even more fans on this side of the pond. Scoring a spot in the new iPhone ad probably didn’t hurt either. While BTS still has a literal army of fans, they didn’t have the most nominations this year. That honor belonged to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch who both snagged eight each. Megan Thee Stallion came in third with five nods after her project Good News kicked off the weekend. So, there’s plenty to love for Top-40 fans everywhere this evening.

WOWOWOW. No words for @BTS_twt at the #AMAs. They just set the night alight! Army, what did you think? pic.twitter.com/I4KpwdF7lF — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

The group recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about everything going on this year and how they’re handling all that success.

When asked about the affect the pandemic has had on their output, RM said, “You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises and changes. To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance.”

Turning their attention to tonight’s event. Jim told the publication, “Everyone’s pretty vocal about their opinions. We talked about many themes and emotions and put all of them into this album.”

Did you love BTS’s performance? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: