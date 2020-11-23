2020 American Music Awards: BTS Wins Favorite Pop Group
BTS won favorite pop group at the 2020 American Music Awards and their fans are excited about it. There’s no way that the biggest pop group in the world was going to come away with no hardware. They got matched up with the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5. Things have been good for the wildly popular group this year as they continue to branch out and gain even more fans on this side of the pond. Scoring a spot in the new iPhone ad probably didn’t hurt either. While BTS still has a literal army of fans, they didn’t have the most nominations this year. That honor belonged to The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch who both snagged eight each. Megan Thee Stallion came in third with five nods after her project Good News kicked off the weekend. So, there’s plenty to love for Top-40 fans everywhere this evening.
WOWOWOW. No words for @BTS_twt at the #AMAs. They just set the night alight! Army, what did you think? pic.twitter.com/I4KpwdF7lF— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
The group recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about everything going on this year and how they’re handling all that success.
When asked about the affect the pandemic has had on their output, RM said, “You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprises and changes. To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance.”
[#오늘의방탄] #BTS on American Music Awards 💜— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 23, 2020
Thanks ARMY! 💜#BTSonAMAs #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE #LifeGoesOn #BTS_Dynamite #인터내셔널팝케이센세이션썬샤인레인보우트레디셔널트랜스퍼USB허브쉬림프마운틴빌보드핫백1위세번BTS pic.twitter.com/rkb0uSBFIL
Turning their attention to tonight’s event. Jim told the publication, “Everyone’s pretty vocal about their opinions. We talked about many themes and emotions and put all of them into this album.”
Did you love BTS’s performance? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below:
Noted!
prevnext
idk if anyone has mentioned this yet but their ultimate # has been updated to “InternationalPopKSensationSunshineRainbowTraditionalTransferUsbHubShrimpMountainBillboardHot100Number1ThreeTimesBTS” 🥺 https://t.co/lvk8YniouD— anna⁷🔥 (@JJKDI0R) November 23, 2020
It was very moving
prevnext
Annyeong bangtan oppa, thank you so much for the performances which were so beautiful and so amazing, i really very enjoyed it and i really like it so much 🤧💜
Once again thank you so much bangtan oppa, 너무 너무 감사합니다💜#LifeGoesOnxDynamiteLive#BTSxAMAs @BTS_twt https://t.co/i5SAyhQuB7— ️▫️ army ▫️ (@allutfi_311) November 23, 2020
Keep it positive
prevnext
BangTan purpose is to spread their honest and pure message through music, and it's happened! ✨ 💜#AMAs #BTS_BE #BTS_Dynamite https://t.co/kJlVI0nsl4— Maria Ci (@Magayon1991) November 23, 2020
Such a good showing
prevnext
Love you 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜@BTS_twt #BTS_BE #BTSxAMAs @AMAs https://t.co/jfVLRydhTa— 戴暐庭Iris Tai (@wei_ting_Tai) November 23, 2020
This is real life
prevnext
so they rented a whole stadium just for this performance?? pls sometimes i cant believe how extra they are😲😲 https://t.co/Yj6XkB2fOn— vink (@triangle_kimbap) November 23, 2020
We all benefit
prevnext
No, thank you @BTS_twt 💜🥺 https://t.co/QxsxdYsymh— jieunjinnie (@jieunjinnie) November 23, 2020
So good!
prevnext
Congraaaaats @BTS_twt 🥳🎉🎉🎉— ᴮᴱ a ♡⁷ || ᴹᵁᴸᵀᴵ (@jmv_2019) November 23, 2020
Thank you for the amazing performance 💜 #BTS #BTSonAMAs https://t.co/E1bx8hGxBi
They always bring it.
prev
I'm so happy you are complete in this performance #BTSonAMA https://t.co/23dMMPTrek— RE1 (@rviiae) November 23, 2020