John Cena Explains Why He Loves BTS

✖

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is celebrating BTS week in honor of the ultra popular K-pop group, BTS, and John Cena explained why he loves BTS. WWE Superstar and star in films such as the upcoming The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker HBO Max original series from director James Gunn, John Cena has been a noted fan of BTS for quite a while. Previously opening up about his love for the group, Cena explained to host Jimmy Fallon why he loves BTS for their music, messaging, and amount of passion from the fanbase.

As Cena broke it down, he was drawn to BTS due to their massive popularity around the world, but loved their music, "When something becomes a thing, it's open for criticism. I love what this band has done because they're this massively popular thing, and they've been so globally popular for so long. And I was like, 'Okay, I should probably know about this.' So when I started to look at BTS, and listen to their music, I was originally drawn because there are rappers in that crew. And they use, on some of their intro tracks, and like bookend tracks, they use sick ass boombap beats and they actually rap, so like yeah I kinda like this is great."

But after becoming a fan of the music, Cena stuck around for BTS' positive messages for the fans, "So, I got into interest in the music, and then got interested in what the music stood for. And they advocate self love. They advocate don't be afraid of failure. They advocate that you are enough. They kinda are trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we go through, and they're catering to an audience that is living that. Young people. That's why they're so popular around the world. One, they're great performers, but it's the message they send. It resonates with the people."

“I got interested in their music, and then I got interested in what the music stood for”@JohnCena tells Jimmy why he loves @BTS_twt 💜 #BTSWEEK pic.twitter.com/u27gps6pOY — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 30, 2020

Notably, he brought up how BTS' army of fans were so passionate they were able to raise a ton of money for the Black Lives Matter movement (to which Cena matched), "On top of that, they've developed this global army, this BTS Army, that is not just like geeked out fans. BTS donated a million bucks to Black Lives Matter, and the army was like, 'Yo if they can do it, we can do it.' Fans who are already coming out of pocket to support artists came out of pocket more to support charity. This isn't the first time they've done this. BTS Army charity gives a bunch to philanthropic causes."

Finally, Cena revealed his respect for BTS' work, "So as an artist, as a performer, 'Hell man, we have fun, we're doing good stuff, but if we could resonate through the television to you at home to come out of your pocket to give to a cause? That's work. That's work, and that's purpose, and that's f---ing changing the world. That's impressive. That is impressive. I don't care how you feel about them. I don't care if that's your bag or if not, it's music. You have your opinion, you like what you like. How they conduct themselves as human beings, and the message they send to the world? Man, that's something special."