BTS to Take Over The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon For a Whole Week

If you are wanting to join BTS in the stars one night, then you better tune into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next week. A new report has confirmed the dynamic Korean boy band is getting ready to take over the show. Variety reports the mega-group will perform each night for a week on The Tonight Show, and each stage will be different from the last.

According to the report, Fallon will also do mini-interviews and sketches with the band's beloved members. Of course, this will all be done virtually given the ongoing pandemic. The first episode starring BTS will go live on September 28, and they will act as the show's main guest on September 30.

“We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” Fallon said about the impending takeover of The Tonight Show. “Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that. And what’s better than one night with BTS … a full week!”

(Photo: NBC)

This is not the first time BTS has worked with Fallon and The Tonight Show. Most recently, the group performed "Dynamite" on the late-night series which earned rave reviews from fans. In fact, it seems anything involving the group's new single is bound to be a hit. The track "Dynamite". Arks the act's first-ever Billboard Top 100 victor, and it ranked at the number one spot for two weeks straight. As the band's first English-language single, "Dynamite" has been put in heavy rotation on radio stations, and Spotify announced a 300% increase in the group's first-time listeners upon its release.

And if you need even more BTS, well - Fortnite has your back. The hit online game plans to release an exclusive music video on its service later this week. September 25 will mark the release of a new choreography video for "Dynamite" which fans have been clamoring for, so you will be able to check out the anticipated project before too much longer!

Will you be tuning in to this week of performances? Does Fallon need to do more skits with the band? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.