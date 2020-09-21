Fortnite Announces BTS Party Royale to Debut New Music Video

Epic Games today announced that Fortnite will play host to an all-new Party Royale event later this week on Friday, September 25th, featuring the world premiere of BTS' "Dynamite" music video. Well, the choreography version, anyway. The party (royale) kicks off at 8PM ET/5PM PT, but don't worry too much if you can't catch it live. As with all Fortnite events, there are likely to be plenty of recordings circulating online after the fact, and there is even a rebroadcast the following morning, September 26th, at 8AM ET/5AM PT.

"Dance along to the music with two new Emotes choreographed by BTS," the announcement of the BTS Party Royale event reads in part. "And use these Emotes beyond the show to bring some BTS style anywhere. These new moves will be available in the Item Shop starting September 23 at 8 PM EDT (September 24 at 9 AM KST)." Additionally, starting tomorrow, Fortnite Creative will also include a recreation of the original "Dynamite" music video's world from community members.

As noted above, Fortnite's BTS Party Royale is currently set for Friday, September 25th, at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

